Farewell Dr. Sunya Viravaidya: A Pioneer in Medicine and a Beloved Friend to All in Pattaya.

Dr. Sunya Viravaidya passed away in the early hours of March 8, 2025, at the age of 79. A pioneering figure in Thailand’s medical community, Dr. Sunya dedicated his life to providing quality healthcare and building one of Pattaya’s most respected medical institutions.

Born into a family of distinguished physicians, Dr. Sunya was the son of Dr. Samak and Dr. Ella (Isabella McKinnon Robertson) Viravaidya, both graduates of Edinburgh University. He pursued his medical education at the prestigious Melbourne University, graduating from the Faculty of Medicine in 1970, after attending Geelong Grammar School. At the time, he was among the very few Asians admitted to Melbourne University’s Medical Faculty. He completed his internship at Austin Hospital in Melbourne before returning to Thailand to further his medical career.







Upon his return, Dr. Sunya worked as a resident in the Department of Medicine at Ramathibodi University Hospital in Bangkok. In 1974, he founded Pattaya International Clinic, which, through his tireless dedication and vision, grew into a full-fledged hospital by 1980. What started as a small, single-practitioner clinic evolved into the Pattaya International Hospital (PIH), a modern medical institution renowned for its high standards of care and excellence. His unwavering commitment to patient-centered care and medical ethics helped establish PIH as a premier healthcare provider, setting benchmarks for private hospitals across Thailand.

Beyond his medical contributions, Dr. Sunya also played a role in diplomatic service. On October 3, 2014, he was awarded the Order of the Polar Star by Ambassador Klas Molin on behalf of H.M. King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden and the Royal Swedish Government, recognizing his decade of service as the Swedish Consul in Pattaya.

Dr. Sunya was a visionary leader who believed in sustainable healthcare. While he welcomed international patients, he remained committed to maintaining PIH as a community hospital that primarily served the residents of Pattaya and its surrounding areas. His philosophy was centered around ensuring excellent medical care at fair costs, with an emphasis on ethical medical practices and patient trust. His insistence on patient-focused care and medical integrity earned him the respect of colleagues, patients, and the broader community.

Dr. Sunya Viravaidya leaves behind a legacy of medical excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of his patients. His contributions will continue to impact the lives of many for years to come. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the countless lives he touched through his work.























