Dr. Nicha Inspires PCEC with Practical Strategies for Longevity and Wellness

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) welcomed Dr. Natnicha (Nicha) Loichuen, a renowned expert in dermatology, anti-aging, and wellness, for a special presentation on November 5. Dr. Nicha specializes in Anti-Aging, Aesthetic & Wellness, Preventive & Lifestyle Medicine, & Sexology with holistic approach. Her talk, focused on practical strategies for longevity and healthy living, drew a record crowd and sparked lively discussion among attendees.

Dr. Nicha began by emphasizing the importance of planning for health as seriously as one would for business or family. “Healthy is the basics of happiness. Why don’t you plan, she asked, encouraging everyone to adopt a proactive approach to wellness.







A central theme of the presentation was the Dimensions of Wellness, which include: (1) Physical health, (2) Social connections, (3) Emotional well-being, (4) Intellectual stimulation, (5) Occupation/finance, (6) Environment, and (7) Spiritual health. Dr. Nicha explained that true wellness goes beyond just physical health, highlighting the need for balance in all areas of life.

She introduced the concept of biological age, which can differ from chronological age. Biological age, she explained, can be measured by telomere length—a service available at her clinic. Factors such as smoking, obesity, stress, and inflammation can accelerate aging by shortening telomeres.

The talk covered the importance of nutrition and supplementation for mitochondrial health. Dr. Nicha recommended antioxidants and micronutrients. She advised minimizing sugar intake and being mindful of fruit consumption due to its sugar content. Vitamin D deficiency, she noted, is common and should be addressed through testing and supplementation if necessary.



Sleep hygiene was another key topic. She recommended deep sleep between 10 PM and 2 AM for optimal hormone release and discussed the link between obesity, sleep problems, and chronic diseases. New GLP-1 medications, such as Mounjaro, were highlighted as promising treatments for obesity and diabetes.

To combat age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia), Dr. Nicha stressed the importance of regular exercise, adequate protein intake, and vitamin D. She explained the different types of protein supplements and recommended weight training in the afternoon for optimal hormone production. Also, Hormone imbalances, common in both men and women as they age, were addressed with a focus on lifestyle modifications—diet, exercise, and stress management—over hormone therapy.





The presentation also covered detoxification, including the risks of heavy metal toxicity from sources like amalgam fillings and environmental pollutants. Dr. Nicha recommended chelation therapy (EDTA) for removing heavy metals and highlighted the importance of supporting detoxification organs: liver, kidneys, GI tract, skin, and lungs. She also suggested probiotics and prebiotics for gut health and offered practical tips such as using apple cider vinegar and ensuring adequate hydration.

In closing, Dr. Nicha encouraged everyone to plan and implement healthy habits for longevity, reminding the audience that small, consistent changes can lead to dramatic improvements in health and well-being. She invited attendees to consult her for personalized advice and testing. For more information on her services, visit Nicha’s Clinic website at https://www.nichaclinics.com/.



After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the video of the presentation, visit the PCEC's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3O1nKtivSBU&t=28s.




































