Despite 0 Covid-19 cases, Pattaya cancels Chinese New Year

Pattaya will not organize a formal Chinese New Year celebration, citing the city’s status as an “orange zone” for coronavirus surveillance.







While virtually all businesses have reopened, albeit with opening hours limitations, Pattaya administrators refused to help the city’s struggling tourism industry by creating events that could drive visits.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome acknowledged it has been nearly two weeks since a Covid-19 case has been reported in Banglamung District but said the risk remained too high to organize a celebration.







As a token nod to the holiday, city hall put up decorations around the city.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan will stage a private event, however, featuring lion and dragon dances.

Rescue unit Chairman Prasit Thongthitcharoen said Feb. 9 the foundation will pay respect to Chinese gods and stage normal ceremonies and celebrations with strict disease-prevention protocols in place.







Sawang Boriboon also will solicit donations for rescue equipment, medicine and medical supplies at Central Marina shopping mall’s ground floor through Feb. 14.











