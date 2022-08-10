Design for Pattaya cruise terminal unveiled

The Marine Department showed off three designs for cruise-ship terminals in Pattaya, Krabi and Koh Samui, which it intends to build via public-private partnerships.

Deputy Director-General Phuripat Teerakulpisut said Aug. 9 that site selection, economic projections, engineering and environmental studies are still in progress.







The terminal in Pattaya would be located at an expanded Bali Hai Pier.

A relatively shallow harbor, a Bali Hai cruise terminal would berth ships with a maximum 1,500 passengers, although boats up to 4,000 capacity could moor offshore with passengers ferried to shore. Studies for the project were 60% complete in June.







In Koh Samui, the terminal would be located at Hin Kom Pier. Studies was 80% complete in June.

In Krabi, the terminal would be located at the Pong Bay Pier and would be a hybrid berthing/mooring port similar to Pattaya’s. Work on this project’s study was only 50% complete in June.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has allocated 156.2 million baht to the three projects through 2023, although more money would be needed for actual construction.

































