Wayne Duberly (3rd left), Area General Manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya along with Hotel Manager Chalermrat Khumsawad (2nd left), Punchita Rungwimonrut, Public Relations Manager, Tiwaporn Mahaprom, Director of Human Resources and Chuenkamon Leechutiwat, Spa Manager (from left to right) visited Sonthaya Kunplome (3rd right), Mayor of Pattaya City to wish him a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022.