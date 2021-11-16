CCSA deceived Pattaya bar industry once again

It was never certain Pattaya’s bars would reopen Dec. 1, but plenty of owners and employees made a bet they would.

Frustration was palpable after the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that the earliest bars, clubs, karaoke joints and other nightlife venues could reopen legally would be Jan. 16.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had said earlier on national television that the resumption of alcohol sales and reopening of entertainment venues would be “considered” for Dec. 1. Many people foolishly took that as a confirmed date.

Surajai “DJ Ple” Attanart, an executive with Pattaya’s Differ pub, a popular Thai-oriented nightclub, said many of his employees had quit their pandemic jobs or gave up stalls at markets where they were selling goods to return to Pattaya for December. They’ve been left in the lurch by the CCSA’s announcement.



While Surajai said Differ is ready to reopen, the Jan. 16 date isn’t hard-and-fast either. The CCSA could very likely postpone again if the easily frightened committee members aren’t pleased with the current Covid-19 numbers.



























