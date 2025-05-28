Cambodia tries to outbid Thailand in the hunt for international tourists

Cambodian authorities are showing keen determination to increase the number of foreign visitors to the ancient kingdom. Whilst Thailand’s share of the Chinese vacation market is visibly shrinking, Cambodia is developing partnerships with Chinese provinces. 2025 has been declared China-Cambodia Tourism Year and the first ever 1,000 persons group arrived in Phnom Penh from the city of Wuxi (near Shanghai) only last week.







Meanwhile the huge new Techno International Airport, 20 kms south of Phnom Penh, opens on public land in September at a cost of US$1.5 billion. According to VINCI, the French multi-sector company which runs the three current Cambodian airports, it will be the ninth biggest in the world and will be able to accommodate the world’s largest planes including Airbus A380-800 and Boeing 747-800. Direct flights from Europe and even further afield are scheduled from next year.

Cambodia has not chosen to follow Thailand in allowing a visa-exempt and free entry for 60 days. Indeed, the regular Cambodian e-visa for a 30 days vacation costs US$39 and the only fee exemptions are for local ASEAN partners. But Chinese tour operators say “no problem” because flights, hotels and the cost of living are all cheaper in Cambodia. Moreover, there has been none of the bad publicity suffered by Thailand concerning abductions, scams and associated horror stories.



Longer stay visitors to the Khmer kingdom have fewer hassles associated with immigration procedures. Most foreigners update or change their visa by visiting agents and there is usually no need to have personal dealings with the immigration police. There is no 90 days reporting in Cambodia, but anyone staying longer than one month must register online with the national data base. The address notified by the foreigner remains authorized until the individual changes it. A multi-entry, annual retiree visa costs around US$300.





Cambodia reported 2.4 million tourists in the first four months of 2025, a 14 percent increase over 2024. However, Chinese arrivals increased by 49 percent. The largest number of arrivals from Europe were British and French. Minister of tourism Huot Hak said the rainy season (April to October) would now be known as the Green Season to show Cambodia’s beauty, tranquility and cool climate.

































