But I Don’t Give a Hoot: August 2025

A raid too far!

Hot off the press that the local boys in brown will this week be commencing a crackdown on Pattaya beach road. It seems there are too many coconut ghosts for hire in the shadows, fights between locals and bag snatchers who look a bit like women. Sounds familiar? But this headline was from a 2012 Pattaya Mail news story. Plus ca change …







֍ Out on Pratumak fire-damaged Catflaps reopens on Saturday August 16 at 1 pm with free food and shots. And the company of the gorgeous gals. The blurb promises you should surrender to the allure.

֍ For those who enjoy the Gentleman Clubs’ Tuesday bar crawls, the meeting venue for the rest of the month will be Maggie Mays at Jomtien. Mosey on over.

֍ The new McDonalds at the beginning of Jomtien beach road is doing really well. But the nearby small restaurants are often empty. Sign of the times.



֍ Few people start to be sensible after they are 40. This is because they have behaved stupidly until then.

֍ Some Thai bars with poker-sounding names, such as Four Aces or Full House, are being asked if they are centers for the newly-legalized sport. Any comment would be superfluous.

֍ People are remarking how quiet immigration is these days. But don’t forget that with visa exempts for 60 days plus online address and 90 days reporting, there is less need to visit.





֍ Nick Dean has a well-informed YouTube site (NDtviThailand) on Pattaya bars and clubs which he updates regularly.

֍ It looks like Tahitian Queen on Pattaya beach road has a clear run to be number one for afternoon pole dancers. Dirty Money and Rum Runner open at 5 pm and 3 pm respectively.

֍ Everyone is waiting for the new three-storey 3D welcome to Pattaya’s Walking Street. Let’s hope there are maintenance staff on hand as the latest technology isn’t always trouble-free. TIT (This Is Thailand).



֍ Atmos, Walking Street’s newest gogo bar from the Pin Up group, opened last week with a really noticeable LED signage.

֍ Which Pattaya superstore has the biggest selection of canned food for dogs and cats? Must be Big C Extra. Eight out of 10 owners said their pet preferred it.

֍ Overheard. I don’t want to talk about suicide. Who wants to spend the rest of your life being dead?







֍ Bradleys, the ladyboy bar in Soi Pothole, is still going strong. Reports of its demise are totally unwarranted.

֍ One reason I don’t drink is that I want to know I’m having a good time (Nancy Astor).

֍ Indian restaurants keep advancing in Pattaya. There are two new ones opposite each other on Third Road, near Miracle Suites. Seating for over 200.

֍ One of the most expensive ways to die is by cirrhosis of the liver (P.G. Wodehouse)

But I don’t give a hoot!



































