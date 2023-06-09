Bill Heinecke’s birthday celebrated at HHN Learning Center Pattaya

Children at the Human Health Network Foundation Thailand together with the Royal Garden Plaza & Ripley’s Believe It or Not! organized the “Together with Love Minor Founder’s Day” party in celebration of Bill Heinecke’s birthday on June 8.

The event held at the HHN Learning Center Pattaya, included various fun activities with Bozo the Clown. Staff of the Royal Garden Plaza installed safety rubber guards on the sharp edges of the building’s pillars to protect children from injuries.

The children enjoyed a delicious lunch of red pork with rice, coconut pancakes, and soft drinks. The benevolent visitors also presented essential consumer goods to the children.































