Bill Heinecke’s birthday celebrated at HHN Learning Center Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Radchada Chomjinda, (right) director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) together with her children and staff of the Royal Garden Plaza gather for a commemorative photo to celebrate Bill Heinecke’s birthday.

Children at the Human Health Network Foundation Thailand together with the Royal Garden Plaza & Ripley’s Believe It or Not! organized the “Together with Love Minor Founder’s Day” party in celebration of Bill Heinecke’s birthday on June 8.

The event held at the HHN Learning Center Pattaya, included various fun activities with Bozo the Clown. Staff of the Royal Garden Plaza installed safety rubber guards on the sharp edges of the building’s pillars to protect children from injuries.

The children enjoyed a delicious lunch of red pork with rice, coconut pancakes, and soft drinks. The benevolent visitors also presented essential consumer goods to the children.


Bozo the clown entertained the children with his games and magic tricks.


Staff of the Royal Garden installed safety rubber guards on the sharp edges of the building’s pillars to protect children from injuries.



Radchada Chomjinda, (right) director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) and her children warly welcomed the benevolent visitors to the party.







