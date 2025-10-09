Bernie Tuppin remembered for a lifetime of charity and community service

OBITUARY

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya community is mourning the loss of Bernie Tuppin, who passed away on October 3. An Australian by birth and a beloved Pattaya resident for more than three decades, Bernie devoted much of his life to helping others through his tireless work with local charities and community organizations.

For over 20 years, Bernie served on the Pattaya Sports Club (PSC) committee, most notably as Charity Chairperson. In that role, he was instrumental in raising millions of baht for numerous charitable causes across Pattaya and the surrounding areas. His compassionate leadership and hands-on dedication ensured that countless children, families, and communities benefited from PSC’s outreach programs.





Bernie also collaborated closely with the Jesters Care for Kids charity, further extending his commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged. His energy and empathy made him a trusted friend and an inspiration to all who worked alongside him. In recognition of his decades of service, Bernie received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pattaya Sports Club—a testament to his lasting impact on the community.

Even after stepping down as Charity Chairperson, Bernie continued to serve for eight more years as Senior Advisor to the PSC executive committee. His deep understanding of the organization’s operations and his unwavering integrity provided guidance through many transitions and challenges.



Beyond his official roles, Bernie was known for his warmth, humility, and genuine kindness. He was always approachable and deeply respected by his many friends within Pattaya’s diverse charitable network. His legacy is one of compassion, service, and community spirit.

Funeral services for Bernie Tuppin are being held at Wat Nong Ao in Pattaya. His body arrived on October 9, with a Buddhist prayer service at 6:00 p.m., and the cremation ceremony will take place on Friday, October 10, at 2:00 p.m.

Bernie Tuppin’s contributions will long be remembered by the countless lives he touched. May he rest in peace.



































