Bangkok Hospital Pattaya harnesses AI to diagnose Covid-19

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya is the first hospital in Southeast Asia using artificial intelligence to analyze medical scans to diagnose Covid-19.







The scans are done in minutes and the results are 90 percent accurate.

With fast and accurate testing being the buzzwords during this crisis, this could be the answer. Or at least an answer.

The system allows doctors to use Huawei’s cloud-based machine-AI system to instantly analyze computed tomography scans of patients’ lungs to determine if they are infected with Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The diagnosis returned also states how far the disease has progressed, whether Covid-19 is in the beginning stages, is spreading or has reached a critical stage.

While BHP was the first to sign up for the AI service, Bangkok’s Ramathibodi Hospital has since installed it, along with 20 hospitals in China.

Dr. Kongkiet Khetpetch, chief of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Group 3, unveiled the system April 17 with representatives from China’s Huawei Company and HY Medical Services, and Thailand’s Janwanitch Company.





