Pattaya 7-Eleven robbed

Banglamung police are hunting a masked man who robbed a convenience store in Pattaya.

Security cameras captured the man in his 30s robbing the 7-Eleven store on Soi Land Transport Department around 4:30 a.m. March 26. He was wearing a ski mask with sunglasses and pointed a BB gun at the clerk. He escaped with 5,000 baht.

Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon said crime is likely to increase as people put out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic become desperate and turn to crime.









