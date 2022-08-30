A September for sports lovers in Pattaya

Sports will dominate Pattaya’s events calendar in September, with only two non-athletic affairs planned.

Speaking to the Thai Hotels Association Aug. 29, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the “Pattaya Festival” will be held on Pattaya Beach Sept. 16-17, although it was left vague what the point of the event was.

The rest of the calendar will only appeal to those interested in amateur sports.







The Pattaya Beach Games play out Sept. 2-4. The Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition will be held Sept. 3-5 and the Aerobic Gymnastic Asian Championships Sept. 5-7 at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium.

“Olympics Day” will be Sept. 10, although it’s unclear what that entails. And the Loma Run kicks off Sept. 25.

Finally, a marching band competition on the beach will be held on Sept. 18.






































