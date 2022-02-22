2 years on, Pattaya Walking Street still desolate

It’s been nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit and Walking Street has never been the same.

Where once the nighttime atmosphere was lively and colorful, with many Thai and foreign tourists, it’s now very quiet with no tourists now and many businesses closed.



Moreover, the Provincial Electricity Authority’s project to bury overhead power and communications wires is dragging on, far past its planned completion date. The dug-up road and construction debris exacerbates Walking Street’s desolate look.

Some go-go bars have reopened as “restaurants” with no dancing, but there is no vibe. Operators requested government assistance many times, to no avail.





































