100 youths study Pattaya-area ecosystem

Students from eight Pattaya-area schools learned how to better protect the environment during a camp at Banglamung School.

About 100 youths took part in the workshop that closed June 9.

A major focus of the course was air pollution, following this year’s crisis over tiny particulate matter produced by vehicle engines, factories and burning of farm fields.

The hope was students would become more aware of problems relating to the environment and natural resources by studying the ecosystems in Banglamung District.