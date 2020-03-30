Thailand count 143 new COVID-19 cases, one death linked to boxing stadium

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at government house has reported 143 more confirmed cases and another fatality on Sunday.







The death was of a male, age 68, from Nonthaburi province, who was one of the cases linked to a boxing event.

As of 29 March, total cases in Thailand have reached 1,388 with 7 fatalities, while more than half of those infected are hospitalized in Bangkok.

Globally, the number of infections has risen to 663,741. The number of deaths worldwide has risen to 30,880 and the number of patients who have recovered is 142,183. The disease has spread to 199 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, the United States is still the most infected nation in the world with 123,750 cases. Italy has suffered the most fatalities of 10,000 due to COVID-19.











