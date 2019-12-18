Dusit Thani Pattaya unveils the new Cascade Restaurant

After a five-month makeover, Dusit Thani Pattaya hotel in North Pattaya launched its newly renovated all-day dining venue, Cascade Restaurant on Dec 13 witnessed by over 150 invited guests.

Guests of honour included Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam, Police Commissioner of Provincial Region 2, Mrs. Patcharaporn Yimyam, Amnart Charoensri, Banglamung District Chief, Ronakit Ekasingh, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya City and Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International.

Neoh Kean Boon, General Manager of the Dusit Thani Pattaya welcome the VIPs and guests saying, “My team and I wish you a very warm welcome and thank you for making the time to join us this evening as we unveil the latest updates to Dusit Thani Pattaya.

“Our promise to always deliver the best memorable experiences for you, our valued guests, be it comfortable and elegant accommodation, delightful gastronomical experiences or facilities for a healthy and active lifestyle, it is realized with the completion of this phase of our latest renovation upgrades. It is with much pride that we introduce you to the renewed concepts of our signature Cascade Restaurant, DFIT Fitness Centre and Kid’s Club.”

Having invested over 48 million Baht to upgrade Cascade Restaurant, its Fitness Centre- DFIT and Kids Corner, this award-winning beach resort lives up to its reputation for excellence and delivering great experiences, even as it turns 32 this year.

The completely-transformed Cascade Restaurant with 230 seats and a view of the Atrium Garden and indoor waterfall, beckons with a botanical ambiance themed with oceanic accents. Guests and customers will also find themselves immersed in a kitchen scene where live action stalls and an open kitchen make for an interactive dining experience as they watch the chefs deftly prepare their meals.

The newly created menu beams with the best of Pan Asian cuisine which includes a variety of Thai noodle dishes, dim sum and Beech Oven Rotisserie specials. The Cascade Restaurant also has the advantage of housing the only Beech Oven in Pattaya!

The ever popular Dusit Gourmet continues to offer freshly-made daily treats and deli produce such as baked goods, light snacks, chocolates and pastries and the newly-installed Bar is a welcome addition too.

Sporting a brand-new look, the DFIT Fitness Centre enables guests to continue with their healthy and active lifestyle away from home and the renovated Kids Corner will now offer even more fun and interesting activities for the children to enjoy and participate in.

Guests were given a tour of the new facilities and indulged in a sumptuous sampling of the new dishes. Whilst thanking all present for their support of the hotel during the launch, Mr Neoh Kean Boon added, “It is our aim to ensure that everyone goes home with a memorable experience of our brand promise ‘Gracious Hospitality’ each time they visit us here.”