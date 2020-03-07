Chonburi officials tour controversial Pattaya dog shelter

Chonburi’s deputy governor inspected a Pong dog shelter after Pattaya moved all of its strays there, annoying neighbors.





Thammasak Rattanatanya summoned Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai to accompany him on the March 5 tour, along with veterinarians and the Hope Thailand animal welfare group.

Hope executives said they’d received complaints that the shelter, which recently took a large load of dogs from Pattaya’s previous shelter in Plutaluang, was housing a number of sick animals.

Neighbors also alleged there were too many dogs in too close of a space, leading to constant fighting, dog injuries and even deaths.

Thammasak said government and private organizations will work together to supply necessaries including food, medicine, medical supplies and water for the dogs.

Chonburi’s governor also will call a meeting with relevant organizations to draft a long-term care plan for the animals. (PCPR)

















