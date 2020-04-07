Thai Idiom: Sa

To be effervescent
‘I hate those kind of lights!’
‘I think they’re talking about soft drinks.’
‘I knew that. I was just making a joke.’
‘Right.’
In the Thai language, Sa can mean effervescent like a soft drink.
It can also refer to a personality type. When we speak of a person having an ‘effervescent’ personality, it is usually a compliment.
In the Thai language, effervescent is pejorative and refers to a person who is flippant beyond bearing.
Sa people often end up receiving free facial rearrangements.
This is pronounced on a falling tone.