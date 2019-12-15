Thai pop stars to rock in 2020 at Pattaya Countdown

The biggest names in Thai pop music will rock in 2020 for over three nights at Pattaya Countdown: Universe of Entertainment.

Headline acts at the Dec. 29-31 music festival at Bali Hai Pier include Klear, Sweet Mullet, Potato, Modern Dog and Big Ass. Shows run from 5 p.m. to midnight each day.

Black Head kicks off the festival Dec. 29, followed by Getsunova, Instinci, Urboy TJ, Moderndog and Big Ass.

On Dec. 30, Ice Saranyu takes the stage first, followed by Bedroom Audio, Mild, The Toys, Jay Jettarin and Potato.

On New Year’s Eve, the curtain goes up with Jintara Poonlarb followed by Klear, Christina Aguilar, Sweet Mullet, Girls Universe, Boy Peacemaker, The Sun, and artists from MONO Music including Pete-Pera, Benz-Tung Pang-Nina-Angie-Mille, Gelato, Iceace, Chees, C-Cray, Xanephone and Plutonium.

The New Year’s Eve show will be broadcast live 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the Mono Channel 29.