Sparkling clear water wows fans in Jomtien and Bangsaen beaches

Nature lovers are being blessed this October with crystal-clear waters at both Jomtien and Bangsaen beaches.







Despite incessant storms, which normally would churn up the sea, the ocean has been remarkably clear, drawing raves on social media and attracting Thais to the East to see for themselves.









With some people getting a day off for the anniversary of HM King Rama IX’s death on Oct. 13, beaches were busier than usual for a Tuesday, with people splashing in the clean water while others collected shells and had seafood picnics.

Saen Suk Mayor Narongchai Kunplome attributed the clear water at Bangsaen to shifting tides, with cleaner water coming into the area.

Tourist Kanlaya Khanngan, 35, said she came to Bangsaen after seeing photos of the crystal-clear water online. She said she had to see it to believe it.

“It’s very delightful to see the clear water. I’ve come to Bangsaen Beach many times, but have never seen water like this,” she said.

























