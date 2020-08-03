Sinlaku brings seafood buffet to Pattaya-Jomtien beaches

Pattaya residents took advantage of storm-churned seas to scoop up shellfish washed up on Jomtien Beach.

The waves whipped up by tropical storm Sinlaku brought a tide of green mussels to Jomtien and people looking for free seafood flocked to pick them up.

Resident Jaruwan Taweesarancheun said she heard the news about the mussels and brought her entire family to scoop them out of the sand. They also took home razor, ridged Venus and hard clams.







The kilograms of free seafood they gathered would have cost them plenty in local markets. The shellfish will feed her family for a couple of days, she said.

Another seafood scooper said she planned not to eat them herself but sell the mussels for 25-30 baht.

A Jomtien Beach vendor said it’s not unheard of for storms to bring in waves of mussels and clams, but it doesn’t happen often. She speculated the stormy seas wrecked a mussel farm somewhere along the Chonburi coast, carrying the shellfish to area beaches.

Pattaya Beach also saw a smaller buffet of mussels and clams, but the best picking was on Jomtien.

