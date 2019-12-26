Seven Seas Côte d’Azur rolls out the Red Carpet

It was another remarkable day for the condominium business in Pattaya when on Saturday 14 December, the Universal Group proclaimed the successful completion of the Seven Seas Côte d’Azur project.

Early in the day, Brahmin monks chanted as MD Rajesh Punjabi, CEO Sonia Punjabi together with Directors Michael Polak (Director) and Kamala Kumpu Na Ayuthaya performed a religious ceremony to sanctify and install the sacred statue of Lord Brahma, creator of the universe on the holy altar.

Guests and the media were given an exclusive tour of the expansive 1.5 billion baht property which features 1,308 units in 6 luxury condo buildings on 24,800 sqm (15.5 rai) of land.

The evening reception was a ‘Red Carpet’ affair. Guests were welcomed and walked on a bright crimson carpet to the reception area where they enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.

The proceedings were hosted by actress, singer and supermodel Pancake Khemanit and a mini-concert was held by talented singer Yingyong Yotbuangam.

Raj Punjabi, MD of the Universal Group, introduced his company by saying, “Universal Group is a multinational company with a strong position in several business sectors around the world. Our core businesses include manufacturing, international project development, import & export, and property management. We stepped into Thailand’s property market in 2012 with one of the biggest themed condominium projects in Pattaya, the Seven Seas Condo Resort Jomtien.

“After the resounding success of the first project, we launched two more projects here – Seven Seas Côte d’Azur and Seven Seas Le Carnival.”

Asked where they got the concept of Côte d’Azur, Michael Polak, the director said, “One of the most beautiful places I have ever visited is the French Riviera. The architecture and atmosphere there are simply breath-taking. We wanted to bring that same carefree vibe and French experience to Pattaya which is what led to the birth of Seven Seas Côte d’Azur.”

Sonia Punjabi, the effervescent and charming CEO added, “Not everyone can afford to buy a house in Cannes, Monaco or Marseille, as those types of places are for the top 1% rich and famous of the world. But you don’t need to be a millionaire to experience luxury Mediterranean living right here in Pattaya at Seven Seas Côte D’Azur.

“We have 6 low rise buildings that provide a true South of France flavour; i.e., Nice, Cannes, Monaco, Marseilles, Monte Carlo and Montpelier.

“From marinas and glamorous yachts to boulevard style shopping and stylish promenades, we have it all! Not to forget – amazing restaurants and cafes, an arcade style games room, a fully equipped gym and a peaceful library is also located on the property.”

Sonia concluded by saying, “The project is now complete and handovers will start in January 2020 when the new owners can move in. We are now focusing on our 3rd project – Seven Seas Le Carnival, a stunning condominium project with resort style pools, a rich mix of indoor and outdoor amenities, and iconic lifestyle offerings all year round.”

Seven Seas Côte d’Azur rolls out the Red Carpet 1 of 40

Hundreds of guests and clients attended the launch party.