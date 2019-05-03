Schedule set for International Fireworks Festival

The International Fireworks Festival returns to Pattaya Beach May 24-25 with music and pyrotechnics.

The effusively-named “Grand Magnificent Spectacular Celebration” will kick off each day at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks, refreshments booths and photography corners.

The May 24 schedule calls for a fireworks display to honor HM the King at 8 p.m. followed by the “Living in Color” show by the Russian Federation at 8:15 p.m.

An hour-long concert intermission from Retrospect will proceed a “Color of Art” pyrotechnics display by the People’s Republic of China at 9:35 p.m. and “Over the Horizon” presented by the United States at 9:50 p.m.

A 10:05 p.m. concert by Paradox will close the night.

On May 25, the United Kingdom will present its “Color Expression” display at 8 p.m. while Russia will repeat its show at 8:15 p.m.

Boy band The Mousses will sing at 8:30 p.m. with the U.S. returning for a “Rhythm & Color” show at 9:35 p.m. and China displaying “Endless Happiness” at 9:50 p.m.

The festival closes with a 10:05 p.m. concert by Instinct.