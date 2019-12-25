Rugby School Thailand raises funds for Hand to Hand ay first Christmas Fair

On 7th December Rugby School Thailand hosted our first-ever Christmas Fair. Set in the school’s Covered Games Area with an enormous 6-metre tree as the centrepiece, the hall was transformed with garlands and decoration to make it into the perfect venue for local families and visitors. We had fun activities, games, shopping stalls and a wonderful selection of entertainment, largely by homegrown RST talent, such as the staff choir, Senior choir, Prep choir, and Kelly’s band. We had some amazing prizes to be won in our raffle thanks to our very generous sponsors and individual donations.

Thank you to everyone from our passionate school community and event sponsors for helping to make our very first Christmas Fair such a successful and memorable day. We raised lots of money for the Hand-to Hand Foundation, which will go towards giving underprivileged families in the Pattaya area a much happier Christmas.