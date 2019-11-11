Roving Cabinet: PM to deliver houses to Kanchanaburi residents

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister is to visit Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi on Monday, November 11, and Tuesday, November 12. One of the projects that the Prime Minister will follow up on is the project to resolve the problems of those affected by housing along the KwaiYai River. The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver new housing to the people on November 11.

The project’s new houses consist of six one-story buildings. Each building comprises 10 rooms with all necessary utilities. Fences and roadways have already been constructed. The village is named “Ban Mae Lamyai”

The authorities have now demolished houses that had encroached on the banks of the KwaiYai River and moved 100 tourist rafts to Bueng Bua Cana which will be used as a permanent mooring spot for the many rafts. The authorities have yet to provide a suitable raft parking spot for two-story rafts that can’t get under the bridge to the new mooring.

The move is aimed at reorganizing raft moorings, and demolishing houses and rafts that have encroached on the river, with the cooperation of all sectors with the intention of solving problems and developing Kanchanaburi.