Quarantine for S. Korea Thai workers ended after 5 days

So much for 14 days: The Royal Thai Navy sent home 240 Thais quarantined in Sattahip after returning from coronavirus-hit South Korea after just five days.





The overseas workers were sprayed with disinfectant and loaded on 16 buses at the Navy Hotel March 13 and sent off to their hometowns with 40 military escorts. People will be dropped off in various towns in the custody of public-health officials there.

Officials didn’t say whether the returnees will be required to enter self-quarantine at home.

Navy spokesman Vice Adm. Prachachat Sirisawad said all of the 240 people had tested negative for Covid-19 and were sent on their way with smiles and packed lunches after just five days of isolation. International health officials say quarantines should last 14 days.











