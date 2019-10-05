Police tighten safety during Chinese Golden Week

Police have increased patrols around the city to make it safer for Chinese tourists during the semiannual Chinese National Day Golden Week Festival from Oct. 1 thru 7.

According to Wikipedia, “three or four (if Mid-Autumn Festival is near National Day) days of paid holiday are given, and the surrounding weekends are re-arranged so that workers in Chinese companies always have seven or eight continuous days of holiday. These national holidays were first started by the government for the PRC’s National Day in 1999 and are primarily intended to help expand the domestic tourism market and improve the national standard of living, as well as allowing people to make long-distance family visits. The Golden Weeks are consequently periods of greatly heightened travel activity.”

City Hall announced that police officers and volunteers will be on call 24 hours a day. They will show an increased presence at Bali Hai Pier, as well as from 9pm to 5am on Walking Street.

Checkpoints will be set up at Pattaya Beach, Najomtien Beach, Koh Larn, Pratamnak Hill, Naklua, Bann Sukhawadee, Pattaya Floating Market, Banglamung, Silverlake Vineyard, and Khao Chee Chan.

Speedboats will be at the ready from Bali Hai Pier and Pattaya Beach to respond to emergencies. Officers will conduct random inspections of tour boats to check their condition and ensure they have all necessary equipment on board.

Lifeguards will be stationed at Tawan and Nuan beaches on Koh Larn, and at Bali Hai.