Pattaya Soi Buakhao goes one-way again in August

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired the meeting at City Hall to announce the many adjustments on traffic and safety measures on main roads and in the sois.

Soi Buakhao will be one-way only three more times this month as the Provincial Electricity Authority continues work to bury power and telecommunications wires.


Following the partial closure Aug. 5-6, the PEA will close one lane again on Aug. 10-11, 18-24 and 24-27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city also announced at an Aug. 7 traffic-planning meeting that the controversial, and now closed, U-turn on Sukhumvit Road outside Makro Cash & Carry will be reopened during the upcoming Walking Street Food and Drinks Festival and other planned events.

Four people, including two 14-year-old students, were killed at the U-turn since November. After a botched attempt to seal it off, Pattaya finally permanently blocked the turnaround in June.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh said that before it is reopened the city will install new lights and add a CCTV camera to monitor traffic.

Pattaya Walking Street Business Operators, Pattaya Police and Special Task Unit Pattaya City at the opening ceremony to allow cars into Walking Street all day and all night.

With no foreign tourists coming to Thailand for an indefinite period, a sales girl on Walking Street holds up a sign to say “We welcome Thais’.


