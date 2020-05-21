Pattaya roadworks claim another accident victim

Jetsada Homklin
Thanin, who was driving a motorbike after dark, drove into ditch near Lan Po Market where a steel bar pierced his leg.
Long-running roadwork in Naklua claimed another accident victim with a motorcyclist impaling his leg after he crashed into a hole in the road.

The driver, identified only as Thanin, was driving a motorbike after dark when he drove into ditch near Lan Po Market. A steel bar pierced his leg and paramedics had to cut him free before taking him to a nearby hospital.



The roadworks, running for a year and now overdue for completion, have been a source of accidents and misery from residents and drivers, who complain that contractors continually fail to adequately light and fence off their work sites.

