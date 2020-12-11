Pattaya Music Festival brings Thais and expats to enjoy the city’s vibrant nightlife

Pattaya’s weekend temperature swings this couple of days. It is cool with morning fog and strong wind throughout the day. 2-3 °C drop in temperature at night. It goes as low as 19-24 °C and hits 32-33 °C in the afternoon. Sunny and isolated light rain in the next 4 days. Koh Larn Island and fishing tour travelers are warned of wave height above 2 meters offshore and 1-2 meters at shore.





Hotels in Pattaya and Jomtien areas are again expected to be fully booked by Thais using government’s subsidy app discounts during the Music Festival holidays. Nightlife and entertainment venues in Pattaya and the Walking Street become sparkling again on the long weekend Thursday-Sunday.







December is packed with events starting from Pattaya Music Festival Dec 11-12 performance at 4 different stages along Pattaya beach and in Jomtien between Soi 8-9, a Pétanque competition set for next weekend, a futsal contest and Muay Thai boxing events between Dec. 18 and 23, the start of the Naklua Walk & East market Dec. 19 and the Pattaya Countdown Dec. 29-31 at the Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya.







