Pattaya ‘Hot Deal’ to offer 50% hotel discounts July 1

The Pattaya “Hot Deal” promotion is ready to begin July 1 with discounts on hotels of up to 50 percent.

Chonburi Attractions Association President Thitipat Siranattasrikul said June 28 that the program begun by the Tourism Authority of Thailand also will offer discounts on restaurants, spas and tourist attractions.







The promotion runs from July 1 to Sept. 15, with vouchers valid from July 15-Dec. 31.

More than 100 businesses have signed up for the program, which will see TAT subsidize the cost of rooms, restaurant vouchers and attraction tickets.











