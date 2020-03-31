Pattaya-Chonburi bans sales of alcohol from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (18.00 to 06.00)

Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai today signed another list of restrictions meant to stem the spread of coronavirus in the province. The list includes no alcohol sales anywhere from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.







This includes all shops, grocery and convenience stores, restaurants, and hotels until further notice.

The new order also states that restaurants are no longer allowed to serve sit-in customers. Only take-away orders are allowed, except in hotels.

Guesthouses, rented houses, hotels, home stays and any public area big enough to hold any gatherings are prohibited from setting up leisure activities to entertain the guests.

All workplaces must require staff to wear face-masks and must provide them with hand gel.

These orders must be followed immediately without any delay, the governor said. (CPRD)











