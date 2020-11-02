Pattaya Bikini Run a Krathongloween success

Jetsada Homklin
The 2020 version of Pattaya’s Bikini Run, this year themed “Glow in the Dark,” proved once again to be a big success as runners of all genders took part in their colorful, and often skimpy, bikinis and swimsuits.

About 2,000 runners set off from Central Festival Pattaya Beach in shifts of 200 starting at 5:30 p.m. wearing fluorescent sportswear and swimsuits, some sexy, some scary, given the Oct. 31 race fell on Halloween.



Pattaya hosted three major events the same Saturday, which was also Loy Krathong.

The course ran across the beach from the shopping mall to the Dusit Curve and back for a total of five kilometers.

Troops of photographers and reporters from all over the country lined up at the starting zone and along the race route to snap the best shots of the sexy and fashionable men and women in their skimpy attire.

It had rained heavily earlier that afternoon but stopped by about 4 p.m., an hour before the starting gun. The last runners crossed the finish line by 11 p.m.

Many runners immersed themselves in the Halloween theme.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome was on stage to preside over the opening before he walked a bit further up the street to another stage to kick off Pattaya’s Loy Krathong Festival.

The event also featured country-music deejays, body painting and ‘net idol’ who attracted more onlookers to the race. Prizes were given to the first runners-up of each round, good figures, beautiful skin, best costume, most photogenic, best Halloween costume, and best team costumes.

Some runners were more fit than others and took on the run with gusto.

Others might have been more interested in the fun of exposure.



Participants dressed in swimwear of all styles and colors.

And they’re off – another batch of 200 streaks out of the starting gate.


