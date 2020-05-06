Pattaya admits obvious: Beach Road dig won’t finish in May

Pattaya publicly acknowledged what was obvious to everyone who has seen Beach Road: The drainage pipe project won’t be finished on time.







Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said May 5 that the original plan to have Beach Road’s massive roadworks complete by this month was too optimistic. It’s now projected to wrap in July.

The coronavirus crisis is a major reason for the delay, as all roadwork was halted for a while. But crews also are facing unexpected hurdles underground, as some of the buried high voltage lines are too close to the digging, the contractors said. Care is needed and work cannot be rushed.

The hopes are the longer, wider drainage pipes will be ready for the height of rainy season.

















