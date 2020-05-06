Asian BBQ Prawns

Throw another prawn on the Barbie, as the Aussies would say. Prawns are a favored item for BBQ’s and this is a quick and easy recipe to produce some lip-smacking BBQ prawns. The important factor is the preparation of the prawns. Though thawed prawns can be used, it is better to use fresh ones. Get good medium to large sized ones and remove the heads, tails and shell. Gently cut the prawn down the back and remove the vein.





You can substitute chilli paste for the cayenne pepper, but make sure you dissolve it thoroughly in the oil.

Cooking method

In a bowl, add the salt, turmeric, Five Spice and cayenne pepper to the oil. Stir until the salt dissolves. Drop the prawns into the oil and leave for one minute. Remove and thread the prawns on wooden skewers that have been soaked in water. Place prawn skewers on the BBQ plate and cook for 3-4 minutes, brushing with oil if necessary. Serve hot.

You can make an interesting dipping sauce made from Thai Chicken dipping sauce, rice wine or sherry and ginger syrup in equal proportions.

















