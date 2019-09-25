Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya consecrated

HE Kjersti Rødsmoen Ambassador of Norway to Thailand presided over the grand consecration of the Norwegian Seamen’s Church Pattaya on September 5, 2019.

Amongst the many guests attending the ceremonies were, Jørn-Henning Theis, leader of the Norwegian Seamen’s church in Norway, Ørnulf Steen, the Secretary General of Norwegian Seamen’s Churches, benefactors in Thailand and overseas and leading Scandinavian and local dignitaries and residents.

Pastor Ragnvald Seierstad welcomed the guests by saying, “As the pastor of the church I am very happy on this day to stand here and wish you all welcome to the newly built Seaman’s Church in Pattaya, Thailand.

“All of you have a relationship to this church in some way, some of you have worked here before, some of you are helping us with voluntary tasks, some of you are guests at the church on a regular basis, some every now and then. But here are also those who actually built the church, the construction company, the architects, the interior architect, the building committee, advisers and verifiers and not to forget our leaders at our head office where both the leader of the upper board and the general secretary said yes to our plans and then also opened their bank accounts and made it possible to build this beautiful building.

“Now we have got a great building and now it is up to us to make it a home away from home for our users.

“This church operates in two ways; we have services and funerals, weddings and baptisms as in every church where we will preach the love of God to all humans, whoever we are, no matter how our lives have turned out. God’s love is for everyone.

“The other way we operate is to make this house a home away from home. It is 10,000 kilometres back to Norway. Some people can get lonely here, afraid, sick or getting in trouble. We are here to give a helping hand when it is possible. If we can give the people who come to this church a better life in one way or another; then we have done a good Christian deed. A home away from home, that is what we want to be. As our heavenly father opens his kingdom for us, we wish to reflect this love by opening the church for everyone that is knocking on our door. Thank you, all of you for making this day possible.”

In her speech, HE Kjersti Rødsmoen said, “The Norwegian Seamen’s Church is a safe haven for all Norwegians in Thailand, and especially for all of you here in the Pattaya area. We know the church as a meeting place where people with all kinds of background and each with their own life stories can find pleasant company, a listening ear and freshly baked waffles.

“Norwegians love Thailand. That is why we have a large group of Norwegian expats here and that is why Thailand is the second most popular destination for Norwegians (after Spain).

“The Seamen’s Church has a mandate to deliver church services to all Norwegians in Thailand, but of course it is the people living in the Pattaya area who are the lucky ones to take advantage of the Church on a regular basis. The Seamen’s Church has become a vital part of the large Norwegian community here in Pattaya, but also a place where a lot of travellers have found friendly social settings.

“Through concerts, social nights, celebrations of Christmas and the 17th of May, field trips, church services and ‘lørdagsgrøt’, the Seamen’s Church is creating a warm, open and generous community where everyone is welcomed. I feel it very much on a day like this.

“While I live and work with my colleagues at the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok, we are very grateful for the close cooperation we have enjoyed with the Church throughout the years. Both the Embassy and the Church are in the business of assisting Norwegians in need of services – in good times and in bad times. The Embassy, however, cannot do everything for everyone, which is why we appreciate so much how the church complements our services in an admirable way. The church does an incredibly important job in assisting Norwegians – when requested.

“They visit Norwegians in hospitals and in prisons, they can provide grief counselling to individuals and groups that have been through tragic accidents and they assist in the follow-up, care and support of individuals, families and colleagues. The Embassy is regularly in contact with families that tell us about the genuine care and comforting counselling they have received in difficult times. The experience that the Seamen’s Church has gathered over many years is of such value to the Norwegian Foreign Service that we have a formal agreement specifying all the areas where the Church can assist and compliment us, especially in emergency situations and in the handling of crisis.

“On a day like this I would also like to specifically thank pastor Ragnvald Seierstad and his wife Liv for almost six years of faithful service here in Pattaya. What a legacy you leave behind! Not only have you been the heart and soul of this place, you have also been in charge of this magnificent new building. You can return to Norway and retirement with great pride.

“During my time as ambassador in Thailand I have always felt your support and willingness to assist us in any possible way. Thank you Ragnvald and thank you Liv as well as other staff at the Church.”

Vutikorn Kamolchote, the well-known civil engineer and staunch supporter of the Norwegian church, summed up what everyone was thinking, “The church is beautifully designed. The worship hall and function rooms have been well planned and the workmanship is excellent.

“Throughout the period of construction, I felt that we were blessed with a team that worked together with understanding and harmony showing the highest levels of professionalism.

“As a construction professional, I’d like to congratulate the church building committee, designers, contractors and all workers for a job very well done.

Most importantly I thank God, without whose purpose and unceasing blessings, this beautiful new church would never have been possible.”