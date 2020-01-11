National Children’s Day at Air Force headquarters

BANGKOK – The National Children’s Day activity at the Air Force headquarters has provided access for children wanting to see weapons systems and equipment.

The event at the Air Force headquarters in the Don Mueang area of Bangkok included fun-filled activities for children and an exhibition of weapons systems and equipment which children were allowed to touch.

A Gripen fighter jet, a C-130 transport plane and airborne weapon systems were all on display.

Some combat aircraft presented an air show to inspire children to learn and experience aviation technology and military affairs. Many children climbed up on tanks and military aircraft and took pictures with lots of smiles, happiness and fun. As in previous years, a highlight of the event was an air show by a Gripen fighter jet performed by Phi Mong, the pilot, to much excitement among children and parents.