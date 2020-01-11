TAT invites all to Udon Thani’s ‘Pink Water Lilies Lake’ experience

One of Thailand’s most beautiful wetlands is in full bloom from now until March 2020.

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting local Thai and international tourists to come and experience the amazing sight of the ‘Pink Water Lilies Lake’ at Nong Han Kumphawapi, a freshwater lake in Thailand’s Northeastern province of Udon Thani.

The lake covers an area of 22,500 rai (36 sq. km) mostly in Kumphawapi district and parts of Prachaksinlapakhomand Ku Kaeo districts. It provides fresh water for agriculture and local consumption for Thais living around the lake and is considered one of Thailand’s most important wetlands.

Mrs. Pawana Prajit, Director of the TAT Udon Thani Office said, “The natural wonders of Nong Han create the illusion of an amazing ‘Pink Water Lilies Lake’ every year from October when the abundant flowers in the lake are in full bloom from then until March 2020.”

The perfect time to see the flowers in full bloom is each morning from 06.00 to 11.00 Hrs. Tourists can hire personal cruise boats to see the pink water lilies up close and enjoy the natural scenery filled with a variety of fish, birds, wildlife and other aquatic life.

Boats for hire are available at the following piers: In Kumphawapi district – Ban Diem, Chiang Wae, Ban Chaelae and Ban Non Nam Yoi. In Prachaksinlapakhom and Ku Kaeo districts, the piers are at Ban Don Kong and Ban Khon Sai, respectively.

Besides the ‘Pink Water Lilies Lake’, Udon Thani is probably best known for its archaeological wonders at Ban Chiang World Heritage Site where the world’s first Bronze Age civilisation is believed to have flourished more than 5,000 years ago.

Udon Thani can be reached by bus, train and air with departures from Bangkok’s bus and train terminals in addition to daily domestic flights from Don Mueang International Airport and Suvanabhumi Airport.