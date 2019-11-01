Kingdom to celebrate romantic Loy Krathong November 11

Fireworks, flying lanterns banned for Loy Krathong Nov 11

This year’s Loy Krathong Festival, the most romantic night on the Thai calendar, falls on Monday, November 11.

The entire Kingdom will be celebrating, with most everyone going to the water’s edge to loy (float) their krathong. Organizers are requesting people to use only krathongs made from all natural material that will easily biodegrade.

This year’s city sponsored Loy Krathong festival will be held at the Activity Zone in Central Pattaya.

Hosted by the Religion, Art, and Culture Promotion office, the celebration will again feature both a krathong competition and the Miss Noppamas pageant for young girls.

The krathong contest will award prizes for the most-beautiful krathongs in three categories: public, elementary and high school students. All krathongs must be made from natural materials.

The winners will win cash and trophies from city hall.

The Miss Noppamas pageant will be limited to 20 girls ages nine and under. Their family must be registered in Banglamung District and contestants must be in good health. The winner will receive cash, a trophy and sash from Pattaya.

Pattaya-area hotels also will be hosting their own Loy Krathong holiday festivals, from the Dusit Thani Hotel in North Pattaya to the Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Jomtien Beach.

Once again this year, fireworks and kom loys (flying lanterns) are banned. Violators face stiff fines, imprisonment, or both.

Pattaya City is asking for cooperation from manufacturers, collectors, sellers, and the general public to not light and release sky rockets, floating lanterns, or any other similar fire hazards which may lead to damaged property, especially houses in the area. Officials say kom loys can even cause a hazard to air craft.