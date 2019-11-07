Kenyan, Russian win Bangsaen42 Marathon

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
175
Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome (right), the honorary head of the Chonburi Sports Association, handed out the prizes for the Nov. 3 race at the Bangsaen Heritage Hotel.
Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome (right), the honorary head of the Chonburi Sports Association, handed out the prizes for the Nov. 3 race at the Bangsaen Heritage Hotel.

Runners from Kenya and Russia took the top spots in the Bangsaen42 Marathon 2019.
Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, the honorary head of the Chonburi Sports Association, handed out the prizes for the Nov. 3 race at the Bangsaen Heritage Hotel.
Men and women competed separately with cash awards given out for best overall finishes and best Thai finishers.
Male Overall: Philip Lagat (Kenya), Habtamu Girma (Nagu), and Juan Carlos Trujillo (United States).
Women Overall: Alexandra Morozova (Russia), Shashitu Daksa (Mulusa), and Li Xiaowel (China)
Thai Men’s: Thawatchai Kokpanna, Denchai Pankong, and Paichaiyon Jenchang.
Thai Women’s: Ornanong Wongsorn, Chotthip Kanaum, and Pintuon Weerasomkiat.

12,000 runners took part in the 2019 Bangsaen42 Marathon.
12,000 runners took part in the 2019 Bangsaen42 Marathon.
Alexandra Morozova from Russia won the women’s event, while Kenyan Philip Lagat won the men’s race.
Alexandra Morozova from Russia won the women’s event, while Kenyan Philip Lagat won the men’s race.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR