Kenyan, Russian win Bangsaen42 Marathon

Runners from Kenya and Russia took the top spots in the Bangsaen42 Marathon 2019.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, the honorary head of the Chonburi Sports Association, handed out the prizes for the Nov. 3 race at the Bangsaen Heritage Hotel.

Men and women competed separately with cash awards given out for best overall finishes and best Thai finishers.

Male Overall: Philip Lagat (Kenya), Habtamu Girma (Nagu), and Juan Carlos Trujillo (United States).

Women Overall: Alexandra Morozova (Russia), Shashitu Daksa (Mulusa), and Li Xiaowel (China)

Thai Men’s: Thawatchai Kokpanna, Denchai Pankong, and Paichaiyon Jenchang.

Thai Women’s: Ornanong Wongsorn, Chotthip Kanaum, and Pintuon Weerasomkiat.