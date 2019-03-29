Hungry driver plows into stopped traffic

The hungry driver of a television production van slammed into a pickup truck in Najomtien, creating his own little reality show.

Van passenger Chanatan Jarukurupin, 48, suffered a severe leg injury when a Toyota Hiace used by the film crew for the “Hua Jai Sila” soap opera collided with a truck stopped at a red light at the Nong Jub Tao intersection on Sukhumvit Road.

Van driver Paradorn Pakdee, who said the film crew was coming back from Bang Saray, admitted he took his eyes off the road, hungrily looking at a restaurant along the road and running straight into the stopped truck.