Pattaya Countdown begins with lengthy fireworks display

Pattaya Countdown blasted in with a 15-minute fireworks display on the first night of the three-day music festival.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome took to the stage for the city’s musical year-end tradition Dec. 29 at Bali Hai Pier with his brother Wittaya Kunplome, president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and executives from sponsoring TV channel Mono 29.

On stage, Black Head kicked things off, followed by Getsunova, Instinci, Urboy TJ, Moderndog and Big Ass.

Street vendors around the festival said everyone appeared to be in a good and spending mood, with the Bowy grilled-squid booth selling 100 kilograms of seafood, more than expected.