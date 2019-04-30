Gold thief loose in Sattahip

Police are looking for a man who stole 2 million baht in gold from a Sattahip retailer.

Armed with a BB gun, the thief dressed in black and white with a camouflage hat and ski mask entered the Supatra Yaowarat gold shop in the Big C mall Sunday morning, ordering the clerk to fill a plastic bag with gold.

Store clerk Umaporn Buabut, 22, complied, handing over six 5-baht-weight necklaces, 21 3-baht necklaces and 32 50-satang necklaces weighing 109 baht-weight in all.

The thief fled on a Yamaha Fino with a mall security guard giving chase. But police said Monday that the suspect changed shirts, dumped the bike behind Thongthip market, jumped into the Kanda Canal and disappeared into the woods.

About 30 police scoured the area and found only a box for the M92 BB gun, black gloves, and the mask used by the robber. They also collected fingerprints at the scene and believe they have identified a suspect.

If anyone has any information, they can call 038-438-183.