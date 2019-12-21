Facing drought, people urged to conserve water

The Provincial Waterworks Authority urged Pattaya residents to conserve water amid the threat of shortages next year.

PWA Pattaya Manager Sutat Nutchpan said Dec. 19 that water volumes in the Mabprachan and Huay Chak Nok reservoirs have decreased steadily, forcing the utility to slow tap-water production.

In October, the PWA said Pattaya could face its greatest water shortage in more than five years due to low levels in Chonburi reservoirs feeding the city.

Sutat said residents should reuse water where possible, such as using laundry and dish-washing water to water plants or even for daily showers. He said water meters should also be checked and trees – natural sources of water retention – should be preserved.