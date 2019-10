Commuters are being warned to take care when traveling at Km 163 on Sukhumvit Road from Sattahip to Pattaya at the U-turn in front of Nong Nooch Garden, especially when driving at night.

There is a large sinkhole, 3 meters wide and 1 meter deep on the shoulder.

The hole appeared after a heavy rainstorm and has yet to be repaired, although it is marked with traffic cones.

Commuters are asking for it to be fixed urgently.