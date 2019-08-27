Dept of Fisheries, Germany organize course to educate Thai fishermen

Nakhon Si Thammarat – Even though Thailand has successfully addressed illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU), the government has been moving forward to bring sustainability to the country’s fishing sector. Recently, the Department of Fisheries prepared an educational course for Thai fishermen and invited experts from Germany to collect information about local fishing methods in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

An Advisor to the Department of Fisheries, Thanaporn Sriyakul, accompanied the director of the Fisheries School in Germany and a group of officials from European embassies to visit Tha Sala district, Nahkon Si Thammarat province, to collect information about local fishing methods. The information will be used to further improve Thailand’s fishing sector in a sustainable way.

Previously, the Department of Fisheries cooperated with the Department of European Affairs, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take a group of Thai fishermen to visit a seafood processing plant in Germany. The group learned about sustainable fishing without trade barriers. Following this visit, the department wanted to prepare a course to educate Thai fishermen.

The course is aimed at improving the Thai fishermen’s quality of life, helping them generate more income and encouraging them to conduct fishing activities without harming the natural environment.