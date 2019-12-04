Civic groups honored on World AIDS Day in Pattaya

Civic groups were honored for their efforts to prevent the spread of the HIV virus while volunteers handed out condoms on World AIDS Day in Pattaya.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai opened the Dec. 1 event on Pattaya Beach at Central Road, presenting certificates to charity and volunteer organizations.

The World Health Organization has made Dec. 1 World AIDS Day and Thailand has used it to promote its campaign to eliminate new infections and deaths, plus eliminate the stigmatization and discrimination against HIV sufferers.

The fair included educational exhibits, free health screenings, games, dances and a comical play on how to correctly use a condom.

The finale of the event was the annual parade down Beach Road to Pattaya School No. 8 to raise AIDS awareness and promote safe sex by participants handing out pamphlets and condoms.