City continues attempts to reduce flooding

Construction crews remain busy throughout the city, upgrading drainage pipes and installing pumps in the latest attempt to reduce flooding.

On Sept. 19, Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad could be found inspecting progress on the work being done along Thepprasit sois 5 & 7.

The work that began in this area back on May 1, 2019, is expected to be completed on Feb. 15, 2020, totaling 303 days with a 10,695,000 baht budget.

As expected, the deputy mayor has received numerous complaints about the traffic jams being caused by construction. He asked people to be patient and reiterated that once complete, traffic will improve exponentially if the work being done ends up mitigating the floods as planned.