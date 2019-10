8 people were injured when a pickup loaded with construction workers overturned on Highway 7.

Driver Sombat Li, 54, told police that at 9 a.m. Oct. 6 on his way to delivering the workers to a construction site in Pattaya, a car cut him off. He swerved sharply to avoid contact and the pickup rolled.

The accident occurred at Part 5, Hwy. 7 KM 114 entering Pattaya City before the Pong sub-district tollgate.

Five woman and three men were injured in the crash and were taken to Banglamung Hospital.